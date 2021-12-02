DIG rank officer suspended on extortion charges in Bihar

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) A DIG rank officer has been suspended on charges of extorting money from his juniors, a Home Ministry official said here on Thursday.



A notification in this regard was issued by the ministry on Wednesday night holding Shafi-Ul-Haq guilty of alleged involvement in corruption.



The notification was based on a report of the state's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) submitted on Tuesday.



As per the EOW report, Haq was deployed as DIG of Munger range before June this year. During his tenure in Munger, he was involved in extortion with junior officers of police department. He was also having a trusted officer named Mohamad Umran, a sub-inspector of Munger police. Umran had hired an agent to extort money from junior personnel of the department.



On the basis of several complaints against him, an investigation was conducted which found the charges to be true. Accordingly, he was transferred to police headquarters in Patna on June 19, 2021. The department also initiated EOW inquiry against him.



Haq, after the transfer from Munger on June 19, he was waiting a posting until the suspension of his notification was not issued.



The Home Ministry has directed him to report before Patna range IGP office during suspension period.



