Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Oil marketing companies on Thursday kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities.



Notably, fuel prices have been steady for the past 50 days now.



Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre on Tuesday, respectively.



In the financial capital Mumbai, the rates were unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98.



Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67.



In Chennai too, they remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.



Across the country as well, the price of the fuel remained largely unchanged but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes.



