Diesel, petrol prices largely steady since Diwali

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Oil marketing companies yet again kept fuel prices unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday.



Accordingly, diesel and petrol rates in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.



In the financial capital Mumbai, diesel was being sold at Rs 94.14 and petrol at Rs 109.98.



Prices also remained static in Kolkata with consumers paying Rs 89.79 for diesel and Rs 104.67 for petrol.



In Chennai too, they remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.



Across the country as well, the fuel prices largely remained unchanged.



Notably, the Centre and some states had reduced duties on the fuels on the Diwali eve. Since then, the prices have remained largely unchanged.



