Dibyendu Bhattacharya to play nuclear physicist in 'Rocket Boys'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for his performances in films like 'Black Friday', 'Dev D' and 'Lootera', will soon be seen playing a nuclear physicist in the upcoming sci-drama series 'Rocket Boys'.



The series, which also stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, marks Bhattacharya's first brush with the genre. Talking about his role, Dibyendu says, "It is a very interesting character. I'm a nuclear physicist in the series."



He adds, "All I can say is that it's a role I've never played before and India hasn't seen too many real scientists being portrayed on screen, so it gives me a free hand to dig into my craft. I'm honoured to have been offered this part. I'm excited, it's a story of how brilliant minds changed the course of history."



The series celebrates the architects of the future of India, Homi J. Bhabha (essayed by Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (played by Ishwak Singh), the renowned scientists who pioneered India's nuclear programme. Directed by Abhay Pannu with Nikhil Advani as the showrunner, 'Rocket Boys' produced by Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, will be available to stream on SonyLIV.



