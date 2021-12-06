'Dial 112', says traffic police as ex-cop reports high parking ticket rate

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Delhi Police's former Joint Commissioner, Suvashis Choudhary who was reportedly charged Rs 300 for a parking ticket in south Delhi, raised the issue with the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, but only got a perfunctory response to his complaint - initially.



The former cop had tweeted: "The parking at #HauzKhasVillage are fleecing people. Charging Rs 300/car. Also refused to give the receipt. It's public land & they can't cheat citizens. DCP Southwest and Delhi traffic Police should send decoys- if found correct they should move for cancellation of their licence by South Delhi Municipal Corporation."



To this, the Traffic Police asked the former senior police official to contact the Delhi Police control room at 112 or "concerned police station in this regard".



The "inappropriate reply" went viral on social media after which they deleted it. After over three hours, the Traffic Police again replied to Choudhary's complaint, but this time, were more courteous than before.



"Thanks, your complaint is being forwarded to senior officers," the second response read.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Gaurav Sharma, too, from his official account on Twitter, assured action on the complaint.



