Dia Mirza: Thank you 2021 for making me a mother

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) As 2021 is all set to end, actress Dia Mirza has thanked the year for making her mother and said that it was a year filled with incredible joy and a near death experience.



Dia posted a video collage featuring moments from all the months.



Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother.



"It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don't last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day."



Dia's little one was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.



The 40-year-old actress and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.



--IANS

