Dia Mirza champions sustainable fashion

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANSlife) Actor and environmental activist, Dia Mirza, who is also the National Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) was showstopper for Indian designers Abraham & Thakore at the recently held LFW X FDCI event. The designer duo who are pioneers of slow fashion and sustainability in the Indian fashion landscape showcased a timeless sustainable collection.





IANSlife spoke with Mirza on sustainable choices when it comes to fashion.



Read Excerpts:



Q: Did you enjoy the on-ground fashion event and the energy that came with the physical show and appearance?



A: Yes absolutely. It was just so refreshing and wonderful to finally be back from a virtual audience. Last year we did a digital show and the energy was just not there, this is an interactive experience and we draw so much from real people.



Q: The outfit that was chosen for you, how did it complement your style?



A: It's a garment that I think involves and is reflective of what I stand for, I deeply care about sustainability and I love the fact that the garment has been made with repurposed material, used and created with a hundred per cent post-consumer bottles, and made by the waste generated from the pieces of fabric that we discard while creating other garments. So it was a very special garment that really and truly celebrated repurposing and reusing and upcycling.



Q: In the world of fashion celebrity collaborations are replacing celebrity muses, what are your thoughts on that?



A: I think it's wonderful because you know, celebrities have interesting sensibility and you know designers and celebrities who care and have a similar value system and ethos work really well together. I have such wonderful partnerships with people, who have worked with me over the years. I haven't created a line with any of them yet, but I think it would be a lot of fun.



Q: How do you support sustainable fashion?



A: I think it's very exciting for India that we have so many more young upcoming and exciting designers, who make absolutely fantastic sustainable collections. Abraham & Thakore and the kind of work they've done over the years is fabulous, but what's even more important is the fact that they're empowering local craftsmen and artisans, creating livelihood support.



Q: A book, a movie, the gym, or a night out; your perfect way to unwind?



A: It really depends, but if I had to choose one, I would choose movies because I love cinema.



Q: What is an experience in your life that you're waiting to have?



A: Trekking up Machu Picchu.



