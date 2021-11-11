DHBVN to appoint relationship manager to facilitate entrepreneurs

Gurugram, Nov 11 (IANS) The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) will soon appoint relationship managers for the convenience of the entrepreneur to solve electricity-related problems.



"These relationship managers will assist the entrepreneurs and get their electricity-related problems resolved. The entrepreneur will only have to approach the relationship manager," said P.C. Meena, Managing Director, DHBVN.



He also informed that work is being done to make the industries generator free so that air pollution can be curbed. For this initiative, new power sub-stations are being set up at many places.



Meanwhile, the DHBVN on Thursday launched the programme 'Udyamee ke dvaar DHBVN' from Gurugram.



The official said this programme will be run in a phased manner in all the 12 districts of the state. Additional Chief Secretary of Power Corporations, P.K. Das, launched the new initiative virtually from its Chandigarh headquarters.



During the programme, around 100 entrepreneurs were given electricity connection release and acceptance letters. The entrepreneurs of Gurugram appreciated the initiative of DHBVN, saying that it would benefit the industries.



Das said that now there is power surplus in Haryana and its benefits should be given to the industries and entrepreneurs.



--IANS

str/arm