Dharmendra Pradhan to launch 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat'

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a 100-day reading campaign titled 'Padhe Bharat' on Saturday.



The campaign will aim to improve the learning level of students as it develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary, and the ability to express both verbally and in writing.



It will help children relate to their surroundings and real-life situation, an official statement said on Friday.



Children studying up to grade VIII will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days, from January 1, 2022 to April 10, 2022.



The reading campaign aims to involve the participation of all the stakeholders at the national and state level, including children, teachers, parents, educational administrators etc.



A comprehensive guideline on the campaign with an age-appropriate weekly calendar of activities has been prepared and shared with the states and UTs.



--IANS

jw/svn