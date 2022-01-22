Dharma Sansad case: Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into hate speeches against Hindus

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Hindu Front for Justice through its president and others has moved an intervention plea before the Supreme Court in the hate speech case related to the recent Dharma Sansad in Haridwar.



The plea claimed that since the top court has agreed to examine hate speeches against Muslims, it should also examine hate speeches against Hindus, citing over two dozen alleged instances involving political leaders like Akbaruddin Owaisi and AAP leader from Delhi, Amanatullah Khan.



"The applicants herein through the present application are praying to this court to direct an SIT to investigate the hate speeches given against the members of the Hindu community, their gods and goddesses," read the plea.



It further urged the court to direct a probe into the incident of hate speech given against the Constitutional spirit as well as the unity and integrity of India.



The plea pointed out that some leaders and preachers of the Muslim community have been propagating against Hindu religion and against the sovereignty and integrity of India.



"The provocative speeches delivered by Muslim leaders have created an atmosphere of fear and unrest in the Hindu community. Such statements remind us of the working of Muslim League, which resulted in the Partition of the country," added the plea filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.



Another intervention application has been filed by the national president of Hindu Sena to oppose the PIL, which seeks criminal action against the speakers at the Dharma Sansad conclave held at Haridwar and another event in Delhi.



The application sought directions to the state governments to register an FIR against Asaduddin Owaisi, Tauqeer Raza, Sajid Rashidi, Amanatullah Khan, and Waris Pathan for allegedly making hate speeches.



On January 12, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government and the Centre on a petition by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash, seeking action against those who allegedly made hate speeches against the Muslim community at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar.



A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana allowed the petitioners to approach the local authorities with their plea to stop a proposed Dharma Sansad scheduled in Aligarh on January 23.



