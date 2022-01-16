Developer hack puts CarPlay on Tesla: Report

San Francisco, Jan 16 (IANS) A developer has come up with a way to get CarPlay running on a Tesla, with a workaround allowing drivers access to their iPhones while behind the wheel, media reports say.



While Apple's CarPlay is available for many car infotainment systems, it has never been officially allowed to run on a Tesla's in-car display, reports AppleInsider.



Though it is plausible to install an aftermarket head unit that has CarPlay support, Polish developer Michal Gapinski came up with his way.



In images and videos posted to Twitter, Gapinski showed his Tesla running CarPlay on the display of his vehicle.



However, rather than making any major changes to the hardware of Tesla itself, Gapinski instead bypasses Wi-Fi restrictions so that Tesla's browser can connect to a secondary device.



In turn, the browser displays what is shown on the host device as a live video feed, the report said.



The developer explained that the project relies on a Raspberry Pi running a custom build of Android. That build runs an interface that works with CarPlay, enabling Apple's UI to be usable from the larger screen.



Gapinski said there are improvements to be made to the system, with the Wi-Fi connection requiring some refinement to make it smoother.



Currently, in its early stages, the developer said he plans to release it to the public "when it's polished".



--IANS

vc/svn