'Dev D' actor Anjum Batra has his reel fan moment in '83'
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 1640241369000
Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) 'Dev D' actor Anjum Batra plays an ardent cricket fan in Kabir Khan's much-awaited cricket drama, '83'. And he promises that the movie will be a treat for both diehard cricket fans and patriots.
Speaking about his character, Batra said: "My character Kulwant Singh Toor is a migrant from Punjab who works as a mechanic for an Englishman. He can go to any extent to watch a cricket match and desperately wants India to lift the World Cup."
After acting in movies such as 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' (with '83' co-star Saqib Saleem's sister, Humra Quraishi) and 'Namaste England', Anjum is pinning his professional hopes on '83'. He says he believes audiences will relate with Kulwant, because India is a nation of cricket fans.
He said: "I am sure the audience will love my character as he is a real-life character with real feelings. I have played real-life characters for crime series such as 'Crime Patrol', 'Savdhaan India' and 'Code Red', but shooting for '83' was a completely different experience because it is imbued with patriotism. I kept getting goosebumps when I was shooting for it."
