Despite pandemic, IIM Udaipur witnesses best-ever placement season

By Archana Sharma

Udaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IIM Udaipur witnessed its best-ever placement season with 95 per cent of its students already placed and that too in the month January, said Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.





"It's been a surprise that our placements have gone better this year. Usually, at this point of time in January, we finish 2/3rd of placements, but this time 95 per cent of our students have already been placed," Shah said, adding that consulting, technology and fin-tech companies are hiring at a large scale.



Shah further said that the salaries have also witnessed an increase of 20 per cent for the present batch.



Sharing the formula for the success of placements this season, Shah said, "The pandemic taught us new lessons and we adapted quickly. We invested a lot in technology, and equipped our faculty with new tools. While the faculty members started giving more hours to the students, the latter, worried for their future, also put in much more effort.



"Basically, interesting dynamics were happening and hence outcome-wise, we are in a better position now. Also, the students have become more confident as we have ensured that they are not recognised as the ‘Ccovid batch'."



"We created various fora, where faculties communicated with each other; we understood international practices and kept talking to the students and the result is there for all to see," he added.



Shah said that the ‘face-to-face' teaching model shall continue for the two-year programme, and using technology will make it more effective.



"If we have to live with the virus for some more time, we will work with hybrid models and rotate 50 per cent students offline and the other 50 per cent online. However, the permanent mode of teaching will be face-to-face because we use a lot of discussions and case methods which are a must for the students. Also, physical expressions which can be seen by all, group talks, and activities on campus are quite important for the students," he said.



--IANS

arc/arm



