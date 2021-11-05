Despite Pak denying air space, Srinagar-Sharjah flight won't stop: BJP

Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Denial of air space by Pakistan won't affect direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said on Friday.



Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Raina said flights will continue between Srinagar and Sharjah, the only difference will be that they will take a longer route.



"Some days ago Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar and inaugurated direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah, but it is extremely disappointing that Pakistan has closed its airspace proving it is the biggest enemy of people of Kashmir," Raina said.



"Flight operations will continue. Flights will not use Pakistan's airspace but take a longer route - from Srinagar to Delhi, Delhi to Mumbai and Mumbai to Sharjah. But Pakistan's actions and intentions have become clear before the world."



Pakistan has not allowed the use of its airspace for the Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23.



