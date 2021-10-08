Despite Lakhimpur incident, BJP set to sweep polls in UP

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Despite the huge uproar across the country over the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that left nine persons dead, the BJP is set to sweep the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, according to the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker that was conducted after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.



The survey findings can work as a boost for the BJP, which is on the backfoot over the matter.



As per the survey, the seat projection for the BJP and its allies is between 241 and 249, while its nearest rival Samajwadi Party and its allies are projected to win 130-138 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to win just 15 to 19 seats, while the Congress and others won't manage to cross the double-digit mark.



The region-wise breakup gives lead to the opposition parties in Western UP, but the BJP is expected to gain in all the regions of the state.



In the Awadh region, the BJP is likely to get 65 to 69 seats, while the SP will win 19 to 23 seats. In Bundelkhand, the saffron party is likely to get 13 to 17 seats, while the SP's tally will between 1 and 5 seats.



At the epicenter of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Central UP, the BJP may loose some seats but it is still way ahead as compared to its nearest rival. The BJP is projected to win 36 to 40 seats, while the SP will win 18 to 22 seats.



In the Poorvanchal region, the SP is projected to get 28 to 32 seats, while the BJP is likely to win up to 67 seats.



Similarly, in Ruhelkhand, the BJP is projected to get 28 to 32 seats, while the SP will win 22 seats.



The survey was conducted between October 5 and October 8 in all the 403 constituencies of the state with a sample size of 2,805.



