Desi Music Factory makes mainstream Bollywood debut with 'Selfiee'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, which is a remake of the runaway Malayalam hit ‘Driving Licence, will see the record label Desi Music Factory making its foray into Bollywood.



The label known for chartbusters like ‘Dheeme Dheeme', ‘Coca Cola Tu' and ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya', among many others, has joined forces with Dharma Productions in the capacity of music partner.



Speaking about the collaboration, Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO Desi Music Factory, said in a statement, "It's exciting to foray into the film music space with none other than Dharma Productions. The production house has been a catalyst for making iconic music for decades."



"It is an honour to be crossing over from the independent music scene to Bollywood for Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. My team at Desi Music Factory is pumped and we're hoping that wonderful music emerges from this collaboration," he added.



Setting the tone for the film, Dharma Productions head Karan Johar said: "The film announcement of 'Selfiee' makes the zone of the film clear. One of its highlights is its music which gives away the vibe of the story."



He added: "Everything, right from the instruments, the vibe, the beats and the lingo in the announcement resonates with the brand of music Desi Music Factory has sculpted over the years. The label has shared the country's cultural identity with the world and it feels promising to have these hitmakers on our side."



Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said: "We're in an industry that is acutely dynamic. While we are figuring out new ways to tell stories, we're also exploring talent that can lend a narrative through music."



Supriya Menon Prithviraj, producer and partner at Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions, said: "Music is an integral part of 'Selfiee' and it's wonderful to have on board music makers who share a global vision for Indian music."



--IANS

aa/arm

