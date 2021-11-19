Derek Luke to star alongside Katie Holmes in 'Rare Objects'

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Derek Luke will star in 'Rare Objects', reuniting with actress Katie Holmes nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in 2003's 'Pieces of April'.



Holmes not only stars in 'Rare Objects', but will also produce and direct the movie as well.



She also co-wrote its screenplay, which is based on Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name, with Phaedon Papadopoulos. Julia Mayorga, the breakout star of Showtime's 'American Rust', is part of the ensemble.



Luke will also appear in another untitled film directed by Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo, reports variety.com.



Luke is an Independent Spirit Award-winning actor for his debut performance in the 2002 film 'Antwone Fisher', which was directed by Denzel Washington.



He also starred in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', 'Friday Night Lights' and in Spike Lee's 'Miracle at St. Anna', and appeared in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and 'The Americans'.



'Rare Objects' tells the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store.



Receiving wisdom and guidance from the kind souls that own the shop, she gains a new level of confidence that will then be put to the test when those from her past draw her back into their world and challenge her fragile stability.



Luke portrays antiques dealer Winshaw.



Divorced from his wife, with a small child in Virginia, Winshaw travels the world and sends back his amazing finds to the store. As he deals with the high society of New York City, Winshaw helps Mayorga's character navigate her way through this new life as romance blossoms.



