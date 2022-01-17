Depressed IIT Bombay student from MP jumps to death from hostel

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) A postgraduate student of IIT Bombay in Powai jumped off the 7th floor terrace of his hostel and ended his life, officials said here on Monday.



The victim, identified as Darshan Malviya from Madhya Pradesh was said to be battling depression for long and was under treatment.



In a purported suicide message penned on a board in his fourth-floor hostel room, he said nobody should be blamed for his act before jumping off the terrace around 4.30 a.m.



A security personnel on duty heard the loud thud and ran to investigate and found Malviya lying there in a pool of blood, and alerted the concerned hostel authorities and co-students.



They immediately rushed him to the government-run Rajawadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead and informed the Powai Police who lodged an accidental death report.



As per preliminary investigations, Malviya was suffering from depression prior to getting admission in IIT-B in mid-2021 and had been under treatment from inhouse and external experts and doctors.



