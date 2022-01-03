Dense to very dense fog over Indo-Gangetic plains

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Dense to very dense fog was reported from many pockets of east Uttar Pradesh, dense fog at isolated pockets over southwest Uttar Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal while moderate fog prevailed at isolated pockets over northwest Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning.



Starting late Sunday evening, dense fog conditions prevailed over the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains with several places in Uttar Pradesh witnessing visibility down to less than 100 metres overnight and on Monday morning and zero visibility at one place at least.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Varanasi (Babatpur) Airport in east Uttar Pradesh had very dense fog (zero visibility) and several other stations in east Uttar Pradesh such as Bahraich, and Sultanpur reported 200m visibility late on Sunday night.



Sultanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi (Babatpur) had 0-25 m each of visibility, Lucknow, Bagdogra (West Bengal) 50 m each while Agra's was down to 100 m and Gwalior to 200 m.



Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over west Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during next two days, the IMD said.



Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are near normal over most parts of north India.



"There is gradual rise very likely in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India during next three days and no significant change thereafter for subsequent 3-4 days. Hence, the minimum temperatures will be above normal from January 4 over the above areas. Hence, no cold wave conditions likely over north India during next seven days," the IMD said.



There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat, and Maharashtra during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter, it said, while no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over east India during the next three days and then rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.



