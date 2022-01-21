Dense fog engulfs Indo-Gangetic plains, visibility better in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Dense to very dense fog engulfed almost the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains, barring Delhi, and even up to Odisha with visibility at some places reducing to zero at Agra and Gwalior on Friday morning.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the records at 8.30 a.m. in Uttar Pradesh said that the visibility at Agra was 0m, Bareilly and Gorakhpur 25m each while at Meerut and Lucknow it was 50 m each.



Similar dense to very dense fog was reported in Punjab with visibility in Ludhiana and Ambala 25 m each and in Patiala 50 m while in Haryana, visibility in Hisar and Karnal was 254 m each.



In Delhi, IMD said moderate fog was reported with visibility at Safdarjung 200 m and Palam 700m.



In east Rajasthan, visibility in Jaipur was 25 m and Kota 50m; in West Madhya Pradesh, visibility in Gwalior was 0m and in Ujjain was 50m.



Dense Fog conditions prevailed in Bihar too with 50m visibility in Patna; In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, visibility was 50 m and in Saurashtra region's Keshod in Gujarat visibility was at 50m.



The IMD had on Thursday predicted very dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, Haryana, West Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for Friday morning.



"It is likely to persist over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during subsequent 24 hours, i.e., till January 22 morning," it had said.



--IANS

niv/sks/dpb