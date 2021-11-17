Dengue cases in Gurugram rise to 293

Gurugram, Nov 17 (IANS) The total number of dengue cases here rose to 293 with two more persons testing positive, officials said on Wednesday. No death, however, was reported.



Experts claim that dengue cases are expected to completely decline by the end of this month with the further fall in the temperature, adding, "the situation will be completely under control".



With the slide in temperature, dengue cases in Gurugram have also started decreasing.



Of 63 suspected cases tested by the district Health Department, only two were found positive on Tuesday.



According to District Malaria Officer Dr. Sudha Garg: "While 7-8 dengue patients were detected daily in the district till the end of October, the number has been decreasing continuously since Diwali in November.



"For the last several days, only 2-3 dengue cases are being reported. We expect that dengue cases will be curbed by the end of the current month," Garg added.



She said that people still need to be careful. "Until dengue is completely eradicated, we have to be vigilant," she added.



Till now 5,113 suspected patients have been tested by the Health Department, out of which only 293 patients were found positive.



The official said only 12 patients are admitted to the dengue ward of the civil hospital in Gurugram.



