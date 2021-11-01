Democratic values need to be protected at all costs: Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi greeted several States which are marking their Formation Days on Monday. He said that the 'democratic values need to be protected at any cost as the States were carved for this'.



In a tweet on Monday he said, "Each state in India was formed on the foundation of democratic values which need to be protected at all costs. Best wishes to our brothers & sisters for their state formation days."



Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are celebrating their Formation Days.



On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP in Panaji and said that it believed in spreading anger, hatred and division.



"I would like to make it very clear what the difference between the Congress and the BJP is. The Congress believes in uniting all India's people and taking them together forward. For us every single Indian person has a right to be given the space that he requires," Gandhi said, while interacting with a group of fishermen in South Goa's Velsao village.



"And our response to their hatred is love and affection. So wherever they spread anger, division, we spread love and affection and we unite people."



