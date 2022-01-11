Delnaaz Irani recovers from Covid: 'I cried when I tested positive'

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani tested negative for Covid, much to her relief. She is feeling much better both mentally and physically.



"I tested negative this morning. I did not have any symptoms after seven days and today is my 10th day. I was waiting for my reports so that I can resume work. After the seventh day, I was getting better and recovering. I am excited to get back to set and start shooting as my character and our serial is loved by all and it's already on air," says Delnaaz who plays Kiran a.k.a. Goli Bua in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.



Earlier last week, the actor took to Instagram to share the news about her being infected by the virus and that she is in quarantine.



"When I was tested positive on January 1, I was crying as I didn't want my year to start like this. But as it's said, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Now, I just want to start this year fresh and with a bang. The response to Goli Bua is excellent and I am grateful to my fans for all the love. Till now only six episodes of the show have gone on air, now that I am back, I want to be a part of this amazing journey again and get back at entertaining the viewers," she sounds happy.



Talking about her road to recovery, Delnaaz shares that one needs to stay strong and not lose hope. Following all the norms and listening to what the doctor says is the key.



"You have to stay positive mentally. While recovering, I realised that it's okay to have this infection. I am not the only one who has got it, many other people are suffering too. It's fine to be a little low at times in life. We have to live with this. It was like a normal cold and cough but we have just given it a different name," she adds.



"Everyone really gets worried as there is so much hype created around it. One has to be peaceful and keep a sane mind. You have to eat right, consult a doctor and keep doing breathing exercises. Thankfully me, Percy and Manoj (house help) all of us are doing fine and have recovered," concludes Delnaaz.



