Delnaaz Irani on TV content: We have more realistic drama these days

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' actress Delnaaz Irani has talked about evolution in television content and shared that it has become more realistic nowadays.



"If I talk about the television industry, as far as the content and writing is concerned, the overall vision is to make a product. I think it's changed a lot for the better. We have more realistic dramas, more realistic approaches towards content these days and also a chance for all sorts of artists."



"Usually, it was concentrating on the youth as far as the main leads were concerned but today we are looking at 40 plus people running the show as protagonists," she said.



She feels that with web shows coming in, there is so much entertainment. The actress feels that 2022 is going to be good for the entertainment industry.



"There are so many mediums and of course in the last two years, the industry and everyone has gone through a very bad phase. We have bounced back as the movies are doing so well, starting with 'Sooryavanshi' and '83'.



"The film and television industries and web shows were always doing well. Overall 2022 is going to be good for the entertainment industry," she said.



As for her, she goes with the flow.



"I am not over ambitious and I was good with whatever I had in my hand. I started with theatre so there was a lot of discipline as an actor, as far as punctuality is concerned. I think it made a lot of difference as a person."



"I feel my hobby became my profession and that's why I don't think too much. I gave my 100 per cent to everything," she said.



There are some projects that she thinks made a difference in her career.



"Obviously, the big films I did were 'Kal Ho Na Ho' and after that 'Pyaar Mein Twist',' Milenge Milenge', 'Paying Guest' and 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha'. Whether the role was small or big, it was successful or not, the most important thing was after 'Kal Ho Na Ho', it opened doors for me," she said.



"I was not only a TV actor, but I was also an all-rounder. I did TV, films, reality shows, comedy and now I am getting good offers for the web as well. By the grace of God, I balance it out with all mediums," she added.



She has not set any goals for herself.



"I have given 27-28 years to the industry. I started my career somewhere in 1992 and now is a time that I have started enjoying different roles. TV is something that I have really enjoyed doing. I feel that I am in a very happy space," she said.



She is very happy and satisfied with the work she is getting.



"Now people will look at a different Delnaaz because the kind of work I am doing is not only comedy. I still feel that I could have had a better career in movies," she said.



--IANS

ila/dc/sks/bg