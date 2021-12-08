Delhivery acquires US-based drone maker Transition Robotics

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Fastest-growing logistics services player Delhivery on Wednesday said it has acquired US-based Transition Robotics Inc that is focused on developing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms, for an undisclosed sum.



The acquisition will strengthen Delhivery's capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection and surveys.



"While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry. Bringing TRI onboard gives us a chance to get directly involved with core Drone Technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country," said Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery.



Transition Robotics offers all aspects of small UAS, from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing.



"We are excited to join the Delhivery team and combine our experience in developing UAS solutions with Delhivery's ability to quickly deploy and operate technology at scale," said Jeff Gibboney, co-founder, Transition Robotics.



The California-based Transition Robotics revealed the JumpShip, a fully autonomous platform, in 2015 that allows commercial operators to combine the operational flexibility of multirotor with the efficient, fast flight of fixed-wing aircraft.



According to a RedSeer Report, Delhivery is India's largest fully-integrated logistics services player by revenue (as of fiscal 2021).



Delhivery said it has fulfilled over one billion shipments to date, and works with over 21,000 customers.



