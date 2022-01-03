Delhi's new Covid cases cross 4,000 mark, infection rate 6.46%

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18 when the tally was 4,482, and one death.



The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.



The Covid infection rate has climbed to 6.46 per cent, highest in last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded 6.89 per cent positivity rate on May 18.



The number of active Covid cases have crossed 10,000 mark to 10,986 - the highest since May 31. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 11,040 active Covid cases on May 11.



The capital has, so far, detected 351 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 57 have been discharged from the hospital.



While the Covid recovery rate is97.52 per cent, the active Covid cases rate has gone up to 0.75 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.72 per cent.



With 1,509 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,22,124. A total of 6,288 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 2,008.



Meanwhile, a total of 63,477 new tests -- 57,813 RT-PCR and 5,664 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,29,32,684.



Out of 23,614 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 9,167 were first doses and 14,447 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,64,72,237 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

