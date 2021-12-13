Delhi's minimum temperature to dip to 6 degrees on Dec 17

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi's minimum temperature will dip to 6 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this winter, on December 17 intensifying the biting chill, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.



The national capital recorded its coldest night so far this winter season on Sunday, with the mercury dipping to 6.3 degrees, according to the IMD.



In December 2016, the lowest minimum temperature was 6.6 degrees, while it was 6.3 degrees for the same month in 2017.



In the following years of 2018 and 2019, the minimum temperatures settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius and 2.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.



On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are pegged at 24 degrees and 7 degrees -- both normal as the season's average.



Meanwhile, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 97 per cent.



On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI has improved and settled at the 'poor' category at 256 on Monday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; 401 and 500 'severe'.



The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the city's air was recorded in the moderate and poor category.



The air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, said: "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in poor to lower end of very poor category on December 13. The air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' category on December 14 and 15.



"The outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the 'Very Poor' category till December 16 and improve thereafter significantly."



