Delhi's minimum temperature may dip to 5 degrees

Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Amid the biting winter chill, the minimum temperature in the national capital might further dip to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on Saturday.



The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR on Saturday will be 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is pegged at 20 degrees.



Delhi will continue to witness colder weather in the coming days, the IMD said, adding that "snowfall in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is having an impact on the plains".



The national capital witnessed moderate fog on Saturday morning, while the sky will remain clear during the day, the IMD said.



On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius.



--IANS

