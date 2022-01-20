Delhi's maximum temperature up, nears season's usual average

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Providing some respite from the coldwave being witnessed for the past few days, Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 19-degree Celsius -- two notches below season's usual temperature -- and a minimum temperature of 9.8-degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The national capital on Thursday witnessed partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in the morning, due to which the visibility was reduced to 200m to 499m across several pockets, especially the isolated areas across the city.



However, dense fog conditions prevailed at the Palam observatory where visibility dropped to 50m in the morning.



The weather department has predicted light rainfall for the national capital and its adjoining areas between January 21 and 23. Around the same time, minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2-4-degree Celsius over Northwest India.



--IANS

rdk/arm