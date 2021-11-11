Delhi's daily Covid tally at 40, infection rate at 0.08%

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The national capital reported 40 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, taking its tally at 14,40,270, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. It had registered 54 covid cases on Wednesday.



The national capital has not seen Covid fatalities in the last twenty days, and itsdeath toll stands at 25,091 and the death rate at 1.74 per cent.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has risen to 0.08 per cent.



While active cases in the city have risen to 367, 61 patients recovered in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,14,812 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 165 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has climbed to 0.025 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 49,912 new tests -- 44,913 RT-PCR and 4,999 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,99,22,361 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 97 at present.



Out of 59,535 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 19,676 were first doses and 39,859 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,09,66,256, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd