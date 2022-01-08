Delhi's daily Covid cases cross 20K mark, 7 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Delhi on Saturday reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in last eight months and also the highest single-day rise after May 5 when the tally was at 20,960. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 15,26,979 in the national capital.



Total 7 Covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 25,143.



Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate in the city has climbed to 19.60 per cent, highest in last eight months. According to the Delhi Health department, the city had recorded 21.66 per cent positivity rate on May 9 last year.



The number of active Covid cases have jumped to 48,178, highest since May 18. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 50,163 active Covid cases on May 18 last year.



With a 95.19 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi has gone up to 3.15 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.65 per cent.



With 11,869 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,53,658. A total of 25,909 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at the moment.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 9,227.



Meanwhile, a total of 1,02,965 new tests -- 79,946 RT-PCR and 23,019 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,33,87,074.



Out of 1,79,885 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,20,371 were first doses and 59,514 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,73,77,708, according to the health department.



--IANS

avr/skp/