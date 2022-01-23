Delhi's Covid cases under 10K, first time since third wave outbreak

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The national capital on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh Covid-19 cases, first time below 10,000 since the third wave started in the city. Delhi recorded 5,481 Covid cases on January 4 and since then cases kept rising. The fresh Covid infections have pushed the tally to 17,91,711.



In the same time span, 34 deaths have also been reported, pushing the death toll to 25,620.



Meanwhile, Delhi's positivity rate has come down to 13.32 per cent with active cases declining to 54,246, as per the Delhi health department.



With a 95.54 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 3.02 per cent while the death rate has come down to 1.43 per cent.



With 13,510 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,11,845. A total of 42,438 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



However, the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 44,132 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 69,022 new tests -- 58,697 through RT-PCR and 10,325 through Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,44,70,770.



Out of 74,246 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 31,809 were first doses and 32,429 second doses. Meanwhile, 10,008 booster doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,91,76,984, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/skp/