Delhi's AQI settles at 330

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday morning stood in the "very poor" category at 330, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR).



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", then between 401 and 500 is considered "severe".



The level of PM10 (226) and PM2.5 (122) pollutants in the air were recorded in the "poor" and "very poor" categories, respectively with the latter being the major source of pollutant in the city.



"Due to the faster wind pace, the air quality of Delhi will settle in the very poor category till January 3. If the winds were slower, the AQI would have settled in the severe category," founder, project director at SAFAR, Gufran Beig told IANS.



According to the weather bulletin for Delhi NCT, "The air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category on 01.01.2022. The air quality is likely to remain in lower end of Very Poor category on 02.01.2022 and 03.01.2022."



The air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of the very poor category till January 4 and deteriorate to reach in upper end of the very poor on 5th and 6th but improve thereafter, it added.



