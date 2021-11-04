Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor'

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday will continue to remain under the 'very poor' category, settling at 339, with with PM2.5 being the predominant pollutant.



According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday.



"The average wind speed is less than 10 kmph, and low wind speeds do not disperse pollutants. The air quality could begin improving from November 7 onwards with strong winds," it added.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong winds on November 6 and 7.



An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered 'very poor', and could cause "respiratory illness upon prolonged exposure", the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.



According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), from Thursday onwards, the stubble burning induced impact in Delhi's air quality will lead to an increase in the level of PM 2.5 pollutants to up to 38 per cent due to change in the wind direction.



The peak levels of PM10 and PM2.5 are expected between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Diwali night and Friday morning.



"Even if 50 per cent of the firecrackers burst in 2020 also take place this Diwali, then the air quality will deteriorate to 'severe', and without crackers the air quality will settle at upper end of 'very poor' on November 5 and 6," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) founder and project director Gufran Beig told IANS



Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature for Thursday has been pegged at 15 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius -- one notch above the normal, according to the IMD.



Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 88 per cent.



--IANS

rdk/ksk/







