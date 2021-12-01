Delhiites suffered due to Kejriwal's delayed decision on petrol prices: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said had the Delhi government reduced VAT on fuel soon after the Centre's decision to lower the prices of petrol and diesel, Delhiites's hard-earned money would not have been wasted.



"Kejriwal looted the people of Delhi for 27 days! The late decision (on reducing VAT on petrol) has once again proved that he does not care about the people! Had the decision been taken 27 days ago, the people of Delhi would not have lost crores of rupees," Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi this afternoon.



Petrol prices in the national capital have fallen by Rs 8 per litre after the Delhi government cut down Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuel to 19.40 per cent from earlier 30 per cent.



This decision was taken after the chief minister chaired a Cabinet meeting over the issue. Till now, the petrol is being sold at Rs 103.97 and new rates will come into effect from midnight.



Meanwhile, the diesel rate in Delhi stands at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, which is having the highest fuel rates among metro cities, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.



On November 4, the Centre had reduced petrol and diesel rates by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively. Post the move, the Opposition parties in Delhi have been urging the AAP-led state government to cut VAT on petrol by at least Rs 10 per litre.



Following the Central government's announcement, as many as 25 states and Union Territories reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.



A majority of these states are either ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies.



--IANS

rdk/shb/