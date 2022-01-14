Delhi witness dip in daily Covid cases; reports 24,383 infections

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Delhi on Friday recorded 24,383 new Covid cases - a considerable decline from the cases reported on Thursday. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally at 16,70,966.



During the period, the national capital reported 34 deaths, pushing the death toll to 25,305. The city has recorded 31 deaths on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent, highest since May 1. The infection rate was 31.61 per cent on May 1 as per the health department. The active Covid cases have also slightly decined at 92,273. The city had total 94,160 active cases on Thursday.



With a 92.96 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 5.52 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.51 per cent.



With 26,236 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 15,53,388. A total of 64,831 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 27,531.



Meanwhile, a total of 79,578 new tests -- 64,183 RT-PCR and 15,395 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,39,26,818.



Out of 1,67,374 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,00,621 were first doses and 42, 464 second doses.



Meanwhile, 24,289 'precaution' doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,82,39,309 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

