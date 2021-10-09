Delhi wakes up to clear Saturday morning, AQI drops

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) As the southwest monsoon has finally bid farewell to Delhi, the city woke up to a clear sky on Saturday morning.



According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR will hover around 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average temperature and the minimum temperature will be at 26 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average.



The humidity level has been pegged at 63 per cent.



With the onset of winter season, the air quality index (AQI) of the Delhi-NCR region has started dropping again. Anand Vihar's AQI has been recorded at 289 i.e. "poor", Sector 62, Noida is 177 i.e. "moderate", ITO's AQI till 9.00 a.m. has been recorded at 152 i.e. "moderate". Similarly, AQI near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium is 170, that of Okhla Phase-2 is 191, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), pollution caused by stubble burning, calm winds and low ventilation and dust impact are the reasons behind Delhi's deteriorating AQI.



The level of PM10 for the day has been pegged at 167 and that of PM2.5 is at 73. Both fall under the "moderate" category.



Regular precipitation was the reason behind good and satisfactory air quality up till now. This year, the rainy season in the national capital lasted 11 days more than the usual date of withdrawal which is September 27.



With the change in the weather, Delhi will witness pleasant mornings and evenings for nearly two months.



