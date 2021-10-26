Delhi University issues special cut-off list

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi University has released a special cut-off list only for a few eligible students, an official said.



Registrar of the university, Vikas Gupta, said on Monday the special cut-off is only for those candidates who were eligible for admission on the basis of the cut-off list issued earlier but could not take admission due to some reasons.



Delhi University has 70,000 seats for undergraduate course. It has so far released three cut-off lists for admission to these 70,000 seats.



A total of 1,70,186 students have applied for admission on the basis of all the three cut-offs so far. Out of these, 58,000 students have got admission in various colleges of Delhi University.



The specific cut-off is decided by the colleges based on the availability of vacant seats.



Delhi University had released the first cut-off for enrolment on October 1. It has seen an irregular jump as compared to the previous years. As a result, students who got 99 per cent marks were also deprived of admission in many courses of reputed colleges like Hindu, Hansraj, Ramjas etc.



The second and third cut-off have also been released in Delhi University.



The varsity had released its third cut-off list on October 16.



The first cut-off list went up to 100 per cent for several courses in various colleges in Delhi University. There was no significant difference in the second cut-off list as well.



In the second list, there was an average drop of 0.25 per cent to 3 per cent in the cut-offs across various colleges.



After this, there was no major drop in the third cut-off as well.



--IANS

gcb/pgh/