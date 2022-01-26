Delhi under heavy security cover

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The security arrangements in the national capital especially around the majestic Rajpath were extremely tightened on the Republic Day.



"On such occasions (Republic Day), Delhi Police raises its alert. We increase our visibility, presence, and checking to counter any threat," a senior police official said.



A total force of 27,723 personnel which includes 71 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 213 ACPs, 713 Inspectors, Delhi Police Commandos, Armed Battalion officers and Jawans and 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Force are currently deployed in the city.



Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said that for the past two months, the police have been taking intensified anti-terror measures in the national capital.



"Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements. This year too we are on alert. For the past two months, we are taking intensified anti-terror measures in Delhi in coordination with other security agencies," Asthana had averred.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav, while speaking to IANS, informed that adequate arrangements have been made in and around the Rajpath on the Republic day.



"Around 300 cameras with face-recognition facilities have been installed around the Rajpath to thwart any threat beforehand," Yadav said.



The New Delhi DCP said that specially trained commandos of the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to counter any threat.



"Apart from the police commandos, assault teams of SWAT, Special Cell and Hit teams of NSG are also in place," Yadav added.



--IANS

uj/dpb







