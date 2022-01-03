Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill 2022 introduced in Assembly

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Gurdwara Elections Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday introduced the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Legislative Assembly to seek the addition of one more member to the list of nominated members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).



As per a Delhi government statement, Head Priest of Akal Takht -- Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab has been added to the list of existing four head priests of Takhts, who act as nominated members to the DSGMC.



With the addition of one more member, there will be 10 members in total.



The amendment in Section 4 (b) (ii) would take the number of nominated members under this subsection to five, i.e. Head Priests of (1) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar (2) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Anandpur (3) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Patna (4) Sri Akal Takhat Huzur Sahib, Nanded and (5) Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab.



None of the head priests have voting rights for the purpose of election of officer-bearer and other members of the Executive Board under relevant sections and sub-sections.



The total members at the DSGMC, after the proposed amendment, would be 46 elected members and 10 nominated members, taking the total tally of the DSGMC members to 56 members.



The proposed bill, as passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi will be required to be reserved by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for the consideration and assent of the President of India.



