Delhi sets up Dedicated GoM to handle Covid compensation cases

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Delhi cabinet on Monday set up a dedicated 'Group of Ministers' to handle Covid-19 compensation cases of all Delhi government employees including doctors, nurses, healthcare and frontline workers, an official release said.



This Group of Ministers, to be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and comprise Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, will individually examine every case and send its recommendations to the Chief Minister as the final authority.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will look after compensation of Delhi government employees himself, the Delhi government release said.



"As a responsible and sensitive government, the entire Delhi government must look after the family of every single employee on Covid duty like their own and stand with them in the need of the hour," he said, as per the release.



Kejriwal had earlier announced that any person, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, security and sanitation staff or any other government officer and official, including police officers, whether temporary or permanent employee or contractual in government or private sector, deployed for Covid-19 duties by the Delhi government, expires by contracting the disease during discharge of their duty, their family shall be paid an ex gratia amount of Rs one crore.



