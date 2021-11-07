Delhi sees zero Covid deaths for 16th day, infection rises to 0.11%

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi on Sunday logged 47 new cases of Covid, taking its tally to 14,40,118, while there was no death for the 16th day now, and the toll stays at 25,091, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.



The national capital saw four deaths due to the infection last month, and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.11 per cent, and the active cases stand at 365. With 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,662 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 161 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has reduced to 0.025 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 43,337 new tests -- 35,154 RT-PCR and 8,183 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,97,22,115 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 116 at present.



Out of 56,904 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 17,191 were first doses and 39,713 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,06,75,735, according to the health bulletin.



