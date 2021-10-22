Delhi sees 38 fresh Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The national capital reported 38 fresh cases of Covid on Friday, taking its tally to 14,39,526, while there was one more death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.



The city's death toll stands at 25,091. The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in this month so far and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has climbed to 0.07 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases tally has also increased to 340. With eight patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,095 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 102 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.023 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 55,909 new tests -- 38,300 RT-PCR tests and 17,609 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,89,10, 811 so far.



The number of containment zones in the city stands at 93 at present.



Out of 74,684 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 25,498 were first doses and 49,186 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,99,08,346, according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

