Delhi riots: HC seeks detailed affidavit from Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a detailed affidavit in connection with the last year's riots in northeast Delhi, following the police's submission that charge sheets have been filed in 361 out of 758 cases.



Among these charge sheets, 67 have been framed as of October 4, the Delhi Police told the bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.



While hearing a batch of pleas related to the riots, the bench sought the affidavit from Delhi Police after Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind told the court that the last status report filed by Delhi Police does not have many details.



The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 28, 2022.



Police also informed the court that 62 cases that pertained to major incidents like murders were transferred to the Crime Branch, which had undertaken an investigation by employing 3 dedicated Special Investigating Teams, being continuously monitored by the superior officers.



A case of larger conspiracy behind the engineering of the communal riots in Delhi is being investigated in Special Cell, it said.



The riots broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after clashes between anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn. The time of the mayhem coincided with then US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India.



Over 50 people had died in the riots. Several posts had then gone viral on social media, mainly on Facebook, adding fuel to the fire.



