Delhi riots case: Charges framed against gun-toting Shahrukh Pathan

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan - who was seen pointing a gun at a policeman in a viral video during violence in the capital's northeast area in February 2020 - under various offences dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, and attempted murder.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat also framed charges against the other four accused, Salman, Gulfam, Aatir and Osama in an FIR registered at Jafrabad police station, pertain to unlawful assembly.



The four other accused, armed with bottles, stones and pistols, obstructed police officials or public servants, who were posted there to maintain law and order, in the discharge of their public functions, according to the case.



As the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, the court listed the matter for prosecution evidence on January 21, 2022.



According to police, the accused caused injuries to police personnel and a gunshot injury was sustained by Rohit Shukla.



Earlier, in a separate case, the court had framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, observing he had raised his pistol - not sideways but straight - at Head Constable (HC) Deepak Dahiya who is taller than him but the direction of the pistol was aimed at the cop's head and even the point at which the trigger is pulled, the aim was straight towards Dahiya.



His illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds, was recovered and it was found that several shots had been fired by him, according to police.



The judge charged Pathan under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.



Charges were also framed under sections 353 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of a common offence) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.



Pathan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after he was arrested on March 3 last year, following the riots in which over 50 people had died.



