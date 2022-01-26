Delhi residents can now file theft, burglary cases online

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Delhi residents, who have been victims of a house theft or burglary, now don't have to visit a police station to lodge a case.



Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, on Wednesday launched the citizen service app where common people can lodge E-FIR for the incidents of house theft and burglary.



A senior police official said that this service has been activated in the e-FIR application for registration of theft cases.



"This activation is a milestone in the series of web applications developed by Delhi Police to enable the complainants to register FIR and receive a copy of the same instantly without going to a police station.A These transformations have made the life of citizens simpler through hassle-free registration, and will facilitate speedy investigation and systematic documentation," said the official.



The main objective of launching this service is to benefit Delhities to immediately lodge the FIR, and facilitate investigating officer to complete investigation steps and documentation, and timely dispose of the cases.



It will reduce the pendency of cases at police stations and courts.



"People will be able to lodge FIR under Sections 379 (theft), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (lurking trespass or house-breaking) of IPC without visiting any police station. The application shall have the provision to add/delete section(s) of law in the CD module as per the facts revealed in the investigation," said the police official.



A copy of the digitally signed FIR will be immediately despatched to the area SHO, senior officers and designated court.



The senior police official said that this will help the Delhi Police to curb such cases and will also help the people.



