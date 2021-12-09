Delhi Resident doctors suspend protest for a week

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Federation of Resident Doctors Association(FORDA) on Thursday decided to suspend their agitation for a week after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured them of an early hearing of NEET-PG matter in the Supreme Court.



The RDAs across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponement of the NEET-PG Counseling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in medical colleges. The RDAs had boycotted the emergency and the routine services in hospitals from December 6.



However, the FORDA said in a statement, "A plea has been issued by the health ministry for fast track hearing and we were assured by the health minister that PMO is also looking for the matter and the process will be completed within a week".



"Considering the above and looking at the security situation of the nation owing to untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and other senior officials, the FORDA has decided to hold the agitation for one week", it said further.



However, the federation of resident doctors association has also warned that if the issue is not addressed by December 16, they will call for complete shutdown of all health services except the Covid care facilities in the hospitals.



The admissions for NEET PG have been delayedA due to the dispute over revising the income criteria for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota from the current upper limit of Rs. 8 lakh a year.



---IANS

avr/shb/