Delhi reports rise in Covid cases to 7,498, 29 more deaths

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal rise on Covid cases at 7,498, against 6,028 cases reported the previous day, and 29 fresh fatalities.



Meanwhile, Delhi's positivity rate stands at 10.59 per cent with active covid cases declining to 38,315 as per the Health Department bulletin.



The fresh Covid infections has pushed the tally to 18,10,997, and the death toll to 25,710.



With the Covid recovery rate climbing at 96.46 per cent , the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 2.11 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.42 per cent.



With 11,164 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,46,972. A total of 28,733 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has declined to 43,662 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 70,804 new tests -- 56,737 RT-PCR and 14,067 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,46,47,550.



Out of 70,783 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 29,105 were first doses and 31,620 second doses. Meanwhile, 10,058 precautionary doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,93,44,908 according to the health bulletin.



