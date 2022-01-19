Delhi reports marginal rise in Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal growth in fresh Covid cases at 13,785, while there were 35 fresh deaths, down from 38 the previous day.



The positivity rate was at 23.86 per cent, while active cases have declined to 75,282 as per the Delhi Health Department.



With the new cases and deaths, the tally has reached 17,47,966 and the death toll 25,460.



With a 94.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 4.30 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.46 per cent.



A total of 16,580 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,47,224. A total of 58,501 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 39,489.



Meanwhile, 57,776 new tests -- 44,737 RT-PCR and 13,039 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,42,14,603.



Out of 1,25,611 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 70,314 were first doses and 39,784 second doses. Meanwhile, 15,513 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,88,35,273 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd