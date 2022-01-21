Delhi reports marginal decline in Covid cases, positivity rate 18.04%

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Delhi on Friday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid infection with 10,756 cases in last 24 hours, while there were 38 deaths, against 43 the previous day.



Meanwhile, the positivity rate has come down to 18.04 per cent with active cases declining to 61,954, as per the Health Department.



The fresh cases and deaths have taken the tally to 17,71,028 and the death toll to 25,541.



With a 94.05 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 3.49 per cent while the death rate is at 1.44 per cent.



With 17,494 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 16,83,533. A total of 48,357 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



However, the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 42,239 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 59,629 new tests -- 44,966 RT-PCR and 14,633 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,43,31,522.



Out of 91,869 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 45,386 were first doses and 32,638 second doses. Meanwhile, 13,845 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hrs. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,90,26,901 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd







